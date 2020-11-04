Malawi: NBS Bank Denies Hacking Reports

3 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

NBS Bank has denied social media reports that hackers have infiltrated into its systems and stolen millions of money and confidential information of its clients that include companies and NGOs.

The rumours say the hackers obtained bank accounts and transaction information of over 20,000 accounts.

In a statement, NBS says it has never been hacked and wishes to reassure customers that the security of customer funds and details is of paramount importance.

NBS chief executive officer Kwanele Ngwenya said the bank constantly monitors developments in technology and continually updates its security systems and procedures to combat fraud and to ensure protection of depository's funds.

"We would like to assure all our customers that their deposits and customer data is safe," the Bank's statement said.

"There is no loss of customers funds as has been reported. We encourage the media to engage the Bank to verify information in order to maintain professionalism and to avoid unnecessary panic," says NBS, stressing that "customers' deposits are safe and intact".

