Rwanda: Ex-Prosecutor-General Mutangana Released

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the release of Jean-Bosco Mutangana, the former Prosecutor-General, who had been detained over alleged use of forged documents.

Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson of RIB told The New Times that the suspect was released Monday, November 2, but he cited that investigations are underway.

"Jean-Bosco Mutangana who was arrested after being suspected of using forged documents was released on Monday, November 2."

"Investigations are ongoing", he added.

Upon conviction of forgery, the suspect could face imprisonment of between 5 and 7 years and/or a fine of Rwf3 million and Rwf5 million, according to RIB.

Mutangana is currently in private practice as an advocate, after his admission to Rwanda Bar Association in July as a senior counsel.

He served as Prosecutor-General at the end of last year.

Mutangana worked as a prosecutor for about 20 years. Previously, he had worked as the head of the Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit and as the spokesperson for prosecution among other duties.