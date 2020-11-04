Rwanda: Ferwafa, RBA Ink 3-Year Deal to Broadcast League Matches

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) has reached an agreement with the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) for the latter to show live league matches and other competitions for three years.

The deal was signed at Ferwafa headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: National broadcaster @rbarwanda and football body @FERWAFA have reached an agreement for the former to broadcast league games and other local competitions. Deal to be signed in a few moments. ?: RBA pic.twitter.com/6MS9ndekMc

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) November 3, 2020

Brig. Gen (Rtd) Jean-Damascene Sekamana, Ferwafa president, and RBA Managing Director Arthur Asiimwe signed on behalf of their respective institutions.

The deal, whose worth was not revealed, has been commended by many as a victory for both parties given the ever-growing demand for TV entertainment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has made it impossible for fans to attend sports competitions.

"We are excited to sign this agreement with RBA. Their support will be a great impact in improving the standard of our league," Sekamana said at the ceremony to unveil the deal.

Sekamana also revealed that an agreement with Bralirwa, the largest brewer and soft beverage company in Rwanda, has also been reached - with the latter as the league's main sponsors - and the deal will 'soon' be signed.

This is the first broadcast deal of its kind that the national broadcaster has signed with a sporting federation. The games will be shown on KC2, RBA's entertainment channel.

"Rwanda football has the potential to excel, and we are happy to walk this journey together. With this partnership, it will be easier for Rwandans to access and enjoy the matches," said Asiimwe.

The 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season gets underway on Friday, December 4.