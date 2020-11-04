Tanzania: Unbeaten Yanga Claim League Helm

YOUNG Africans eventually claimed the Premier League's pilot seat despite a barren draw with Gwambina at Gwambina Complex in Misungwi, Mwanza today.

Besides taking the league helm for the first time this season, Yanga also maintained unbeaten run for 630 minutes after their 9-game outings.

But the draw with Gwambina slightly stained their 9-point target as they managed 7 points.

They began their campaign with 2-1 victory over KMC in Mwanza, then defeated Biashara United 1-0 at Karume Stadium in Musoma before dropping two points in their match of the Lake Zone against Gwambina.

Grabbing 23 points now,Yanga have leapfrogged Azam who have remained with 22 points. Both teams have played 9 games.

Yanga have won seven matches, drew twice and are yet to concede a defeat, making the Jangwani Street boys the best performers of the first nine matches.

In what seemed a preparation for their tough match against traditional rivals Simba, Yanga benched most of their key players including the skipper Lamine Moro, midfield star Feisal Salum, defender Bakari Mwamnyeto, midfielders Haruna Niyonzima and Adeyum Saleh.

Gwambina, who lost their last match to KMC played a cautious game yesterday and didn't give their opponents a chance to dictate terms.

Gwambina's forward Jacob Masawe almost netted the winner in the 31st minute, but his goal was overruled offside by the linesman.

Few minutes before the second half, match officials and the teams were left shocked after a swarm of bees invaded the stadium pitch, but none was injured.

This is the second time the swarms of bees appeared on pitch while Yanga playing.

Last year bees attacked players and match officials during the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) third round clash against Iringa United at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The match ended in a 4-0 win for Yanga, but some players did not avoid stings.

Some frightened players took off for their dear lives, while others had to lie down to protect themselves from the painful bite and a section of fans at the stands also had some frightening moments with several running away for safety during the second half attack.

Yanga returned the second half with more strength and commitments making several attempts to score the winner, but all their efforts ended in vain.

Thirteen minutes after the start of the second half, Deus Kaseke made an attempt for Yanga, but his powerful shot went wide.

In the 64th minute, Yacouba Sogne wasted a golden chance when his powerful header was saved by agile Gwambina custodian Ibrahim Isihaka who had an outstanding performance yesterday.

Yacouba wasted another chance in the 76th minute when Isihaka again saved it easily. At Karume Stadium in Musoma, Biashara United drew 1-1 with KMC.

Biashara United took the lead in the 5th minute through Lenny Kisu who converted a penalty that easily beat KMC goalie Juma Kaseja. Ten minutes after the second half, Lusajo Mwaikenda of KMC equalised also through a spot kick.