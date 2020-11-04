Tanzania: Tanapa - Mt Kilimanjaro Fire 100 Per Cent Doused

WILDFIRE at Mount Kilimanjaro that erupted last month has been extinguished by 100 per cent, with no tourism activities affected.

It has also been revealed that the two-week raging fire on the top of the mountain was caused by a cigarette butt.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma, the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) Conservation Commissioner, Dr Allan Kijazi said the fire destroyed only 95.5 square kilometers of vegetation, which is not on the tourist route.

"We have managed to extinguish the wildfire that erupted at Mount Kilimanjaro on October 11, this year by 100 per cent," said Dr Kijazi.

He revealed that the cause of the blaze was a cigarette filter dropped by one of the porters accompanying tourists to Africa's rooftop.

According to Dr Kijazi, who is also the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Natural Resources and Tourism Ministry, efforts were underway to apprehend the unidentified porter.

"Through our successful mission of putting out the fire, we've established that the inferno on the mountain was a result of a cigarette butt, which caught some grass, resulting in the fire," explained the Deputy PS said.

Dr Kijazi further admitted that it proved too difficult to douse the raging fire due to strong winds, dry weather, harsh terrains and rocky features, which had caused the fire to spread fast, thus somewhat preventing close to 2,000 rangers and volunteers to accomplish the mission.

The TANAPA boss also revealed that a lot of water demand and special helicopters were used in putting out the inferno which had burned 28 square kilometers of high-altitude grassland.

This is equivalent to one per cent of the 17,000 square kilometer mountain area, which also doubles as the Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA).

"Even though we had managed to contain the fire in six days, we were also faced with a mammoth task of extinguishing it on the semi-arid vegetation which is prone to such fires, an exercise which took us a whole two weeks," he said.

The Deputy PS in the same vein, paid tribute to all the volunteers who took part in the multi-agency exercise, particularly individuals who supplied the firefighters with water and food to boost their morale.

Dr Kijazi said a total of 1,899 fire fighters were involved in the whole exercise, paying special thanks to tour operators, fire brigade, Mweka College students and residents surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro for making the exercise a success.

He said the public should ignore evil wishers who have been claiming that the wildfire has disrupted tourism activities at Mount Kilimanjaro, one of Tanzania's leading tourist destinations, insisting that the fire did not affect the industry.

He described the destroyed area as 'very small' with no impact to climbers, and that even during the wild fire, tourism activities at Mount Kilimanjaro were going on.

Orange glowing images on top of the Mountain were first spotted and shared widely on social media on October 11, prompting the conservation agency to act swiftly to put out the fire.

No injuries or deaths have been reported since the fire broke, but TANAPA didn't want to take anything to chance by stressing that it had continued to take precautionary measures to ensure that the safety of climbers and their properties remain the number one priority throughout the exercise.

The fire broke out in the southern part of Kilimanjaro, in the Whona area between the Mandara and Horombo huts at 2,700 and 3,725 meters, respectively.

Dr Kijazi said they are conducting an evaluation of the damage caused by the fire, and the report will be released in one-week.

He said they are working on a plan to deal with such disasters and equip their paramilitary with the needed skills to contain such situations.

Standing 5,895 metres high (19,341feet), Mt Kilimanjaro is a popular tourist destination, and tens of thousands of people climb it every year.