Tanzania: Opposition Parties Call for Peace, Unity in Zanzibar

AS the newly elected Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi hit the ground running on Tuesday, opposition parties in the Isles have called for support to the new government.

Through their informal alliance in Zanzibar, the opposition parties asked all parties and other political stakeholders to move Zanzibar ahead.

"Let us show political maturity with tolerance. The elections have gone peacefully, we should unite with our new president to move Zanzibar forward," Mr Ameir Hassan Ameir from Demokrasia Makini said at a press conference.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Ameir who was among the 15 presidential candidates in the just concluded elections said there was no need to protest, instead all Zanzibaris should now rally behind the 8th phase regime under Dr Hussein.

He added: "The elections were free with admirable turn-out of voters on the polling day. In any competition, there must be a winner, and in this context, Dr Mwinyi is the winner and we must respect and work with him."

Dr Hussein Mwinyi recorded a landslide victory by securing 76.27 per cent of the vote in the October 27/28, 2020 election that saw the opposition losing almost all seats in the union Parliament and the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Mr Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim, who vied for Zanzibar presidency on United Peoples Democratic Party (UPDP) ticket, thanked voters for choosing the leaders they wanted through a democratic process.

"We should look forward to our country's prosperity instead of providing room for political conflicts," he stressed.

"Let us build a culture of respecting people's decision," said the deputy Secretary General of Tanzania Labor Party (TLP), Mr Hussein Juma Salum, appealing to the general public to proceed with their daily activities.

An unofficial alliance of political parties consists of AAFP, ADA-TADEA, ADC, DEMOKRASIA MAKINI, NLD, SAU, UPDP and the TLP.