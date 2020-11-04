Tanzania: Mbowe, Zitto and Other Opposition Leaders Released On Bail

Dar es Salaam — Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe, ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe and other two opposition cadres have been released from police custody.

Other senior party officials who were released alongside the duo are Godbless Lema, Boniface Jacob and former Dar es Salaam City Mayor Isaya Mwita.

The officials were released on bail and will have to report to Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, November 5.

The senior opposition are among the 15 who were arrested allegedly for planning to stage demonstrations meant to oppose last week's General election results.

"They were released on bail, provided that they have to report at the central police on November 5, 2020," said Mr Malya.

Mr Mbowe and the other two members of Chadema's central committee were arrested on Monday while Mr Kabwe was arrested at Oysterbay police station early today.

The Chadema national Vice Chairman who was also the party's presidential candidate in this year's General Election, Mr Tundu Lissu, was also arrested in the evening of Monday, but set free soon after a brief interrogation at the Central Police Station in Dar.

Earlier before the arrest of Mr Kabwe, Commander Mambosasa ordered him and Halima Mdee to turn themselves in for questioning.