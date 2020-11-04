Tanzania: Mbowe, Zitto and Other Opposition Leaders Released On Bail

The Citizen
(file photo).
3 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe, ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe and other two opposition cadres have been released from police custody.

Other senior party officials who were released alongside the duo are Godbless Lema, Boniface Jacob and former Dar es Salaam City Mayor Isaya Mwita.

The officials were released on bail and will have to report to Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, November 5.

The senior opposition are among the 15 who were arrested allegedly for planning to stage demonstrations meant to oppose last week's General election results.

"They were released on bail, provided that they have to report at the central police on November 5, 2020," said Mr Malya.

Mr Mbowe and the other two members of Chadema's central committee were arrested on Monday while Mr Kabwe was arrested at Oysterbay police station early today.

The Chadema national Vice Chairman who was also the party's presidential candidate in this year's General Election, Mr Tundu Lissu, was also arrested in the evening of Monday, but set free soon after a brief interrogation at the Central Police Station in Dar.

Earlier before the arrest of Mr Kabwe, Commander Mambosasa ordered him and Halima Mdee to turn themselves in for questioning.

Read the original article on Citizen.

More on This
Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Planned Protests
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul
Restrictions on Freedoms in the Run-Up to Tanzania National Polls
Ruling Party Addresses Tanzania Election Fears
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.