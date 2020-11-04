Kenya: BetLion Street Campaign Rolls Out in Nairobi

3 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

BetLion, Africa's online gaming platform, which recently launched a campaign known as BetLion Street, in collaboration with ex Harambee stars captain Musa Otieno, embarked on their journey beginning with the sponsorship of Five Star Tournament in Dagoretti over the weekend.

Four teams that made it through to the semi-finals of the tourney were awarded kits to play the rest of the tournament, as well as a little bonus added onto the prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed teams. In the next coming weeks, BetLion Street linked with teams from Kawangware, Maringo and Huruma.

They met these teams on their different training grounds, whereby Otieno, ambassador of the entire campaign, led the teams through a few training drills to keep them sharp, after which, he gave a brief mentorship session to guide the team as they move on.

"BetLion Streets is about more than just awarding the teams with equipment, we want to leave everyone we meet with an intangible value that they can carry on with as they pursue their dreams in sports. BetLion Streets is breaking away from the norm, and has been set out to guide & nurture these talented individuals, in any way possible," said Spencer Okach, Managing Director of BetLion.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

