Kenya: Lawyer Paul Gicheru Now in ICC Custody

3 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who surrendered to authorities of the Netherlands, arrived on Tuesday at the International Criminal Court's detention centre.

Mr Gicheru is suspected of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses of the international court.

He surrendered to the authorities on Monday, pursuant an ICC arrest warrant issued in 2015.

The international court said in a statement on Tuesday that he was transferred to the ICC custody after the completion of the necessary national arrest proceedings.

"The suspect's first appearance before the Court is expected to take place shortly after his arrival.

During the first appearance, the Pre-Trial Chamber confirms the identity of the suspect, ensures that the suspect understands the charges, confirms that language in which the proceedings should be conducted, and sets a date to begin the confirmation of charges," ICC said.

The surrender of the Kenyan lawyer to the ICC has opened a new window that could see Deputy President William Ruto's case revived at the Hague-based court.

The advocate, who is accused of corruptly influencing witnesses who were to give evidence against DP Ruto at the ICC, could, if found guilty, provide fresh links between the DP and the 2007/08 post-election violence that caused the deaths of more than 1,200 people and displacement of hundreds of thousands.

