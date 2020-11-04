Tanzania: Common Wealth Ready to Help, Urges Tanzania to Investigate Polls Irregularities

3 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Commonwealth has said it is ready to offer support if required by the Tanzania government on the just ended general elections.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, also strongly urged authorities to investigate allegations regarding the recent general election in Tanzania of serious electoral irregularities, violence and of deaths, particularly in Zanzibar.

"By turning out to vote on 28 October, the people of Tanzania once again placed their hope in our shared values of democracy. I laud them for their unwavering commitment,".

"However, I am deeply concerned by reports alleging serious incidents of violence and electoral malpractice. I urge the relevant authorities to transparently and expeditiously conduct the necessary investigations and ensure the rule of law, justice and accountability prevail, in order to maintain the people of Tanzania's confidence in democracy."

The Secretary-General reaffirmed her hope that positive lessons from previous elections could inform current processes, and added: "I hope that every option will be explored to maintain trust in the electoral process and to ensure that democracy, peace and unity are safeguarded in Tanzania.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

