Kenya: I Will Make AFC Leopards Great Again - Thomas Trucha

New AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has wasted no time in revealing his ambitions with one of Kenya's most popular football club.

The Czech coach wants to win the Kenyan Premier League and impart skills on the youth to return Ingwe to their former league-domination days.

Trucha said this after he was unveiled Monday in Nairobi on a two-year contact ahead of the 2020-21 season tentatively scheduled to kick off this month.

The 47-year-old Uefa PRO license holder replaces Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo who quit in December over payment disputes.

He was coach of Township Rollers and Orapa United in Botswana before heading to Kenya.

Leopards also confirmed that Anthony "Modo" Kimani, reportedly planning to go for further coaching studies abroad , has resumed his assistant coach role after serving as a caretaker manager at the den.

Trucha was with the team during their two-week high altitude training camp in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County. They also played three friendly matches, beating Kitale Corner 1-0, GFC 105 3-1 and Kapenguria Heroes 2-1.

"I know the challenge ahead of me, but I want to assure Ingwe fans that the team has a squad to make them happy throughout the season," said Trucha.

Many fans will be hoping that the new coach sees through his contract. Leopards are notorious for firing coaches.

Trucha will in fact be the club's sixth coach in two years. Leopards chairman, Dan Shikanda, welcomed the arrival of the Czech coach, saying he was the club's best choice from dozens who applied for the job.

Shikanda said Trucha had been given the brief to succeed especially in the Kenyan Premier League.

Leopards last won the coveted national title in 1998, and have left their arch-rivals Gor Mahia to dominate the scene, easily winning the last four crowns.

The Leopards management also want the Czech to secure a win against Gor Mahia, something Ingwe have failed to do since 2016.

Leopards will host Gor Mahia in the first "Mashemeji" derby of the season on March 6 according to provisional fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation.

Leopard's first match of the new season will however be on November 20, at home to Western Stima at Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe's next opponents will be newly-promoted Bidco United on November 28 in Thika.

Bidco were lying second to Nairobi City Stars in the National Super League (NSL) when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. The federation subsequently ended the season and declared the two sides promoted.

Leopards will return home at Nyayo National Stadium on December 4 to confront Zoo Kericho.