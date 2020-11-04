Southern Africa: SADC Chair to Attend JPM's Swearing-in

LEADERS from different countries including Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique have confirmed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Dr John Magufuli as Tanzanian President.

Dr Magufuli, who marched to a landslide victory in presidential polls last Wednesday, scooping 84.4 per cent of all votes cast, will be sworn in tomorrow at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma to kick-off his second presidential term.

Other dignitaries who will attend the event include President of Comoros Azali Assoumani, SADC Executive Secretary - Dr Stergomena Tax, as well as representatives from some of neighbouring countries including Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi giving updates on expected guests, said members of the diplomatic corps residing in Tanzania are also set to grace the ceremony in the country's capital.

"The (president swearing-in) ceremony will be held in Dodoma for the first time in the history of Tanzania. Traditionally, the inauguration of the heads of state has been held in Dar es Salaam," noted the minister.

Prof Kabudi also conveyed the congratulatory messages to Dr Magufuli by leaders from different countries.

In his message, the Chairman of African Union (AU), President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa commended Tanzanians and the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for upholding democratic principles and holding peaceful elections.

Ramaphosa said in the statement issued on Monday that his government was looking forward to working with Dr Magufuli to strengthen the strong and cordial bilateral relations that exist between South Africa and Tanzania.

"The president is also looking forward to strengthening matters of mutual interest in SADC, African continent and the world at large," read part of the statement issued by the directorate of presidential communications of the republic of South Africa.

Also, the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al- Thani, together with his Deputy Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani sent congratulatory messages to Dr Magufuli on his re-election.

"His Highness, the Amir sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency President of the United Republic of Tanzania Dr John Magufuli, on the occasion of winning a new presidential term," read a tweet by the Qatar News Agency.

For his part, the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina commended NEC for organising the election that was held peacefully with the results being released within a short period of time.

He also commended political parties that have accepted defeat as well as congratulating the winner, who received the majority votes.

"The bank has assured Tanzania of a continued support in various sectors including energy, agriculture and infrastructure," said Prof Kabudi as he was reading the congratulatory messages.

According to the minister, Tanzania's Permanent Representative in the United Nations Prof John Kennedy has also received congratulations from his colleagues, who have nodded for Dr Magufuli's re-election and the successful polls.

Comorian President Mr Assoumani also commended the electoral body and Tanzanians for having a peaceful election.

"Your great victory in the respect of democracy testifies the confidence of the people of Tanzania in your determination to pursue the important programmes and projects launched a few years ago to lead your country to peace, stability and social economic development," read part of his message.