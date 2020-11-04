Tanzania: Ndugai, Tulia to Defend Parliament Positions

INCUMBENT Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai and his Deputy Tulia Ackson have collected and returned nomination forms to seek re-election for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Mr Ndugai will face the challenge from Mr Stamin Mdolo, a CCM cadre from Mbozi District, Mbeya region.

CCM Secretary Dr Bashiru Ally said that the party has extended the deadline to today at 4pm, for other political cadres within the ruling CCM to collect, fill and submit nomination forms to vie for the two posts of the country's legislative body. Initially, the deadline was set for Tuesday at 4pm.

Dr Bashiru said deadline for cadres who wish to contest for the city mayors and chairpersons of district councils posts has now been set for tomorrow.

Their names will be forwarded to the party's Central Committee for approval on Friday, before landing in the 12th Parliament for endorsement.

If Mr Ndugai and Ms Tulia names receive blessings from the ruling party, it means the former, will be serving in the same position for his second term, and so does the Deputy Speaker.

On Monday, the ruling CCM party opened an application window for its members aspiring for positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, city mayors and chairpersons of district councils.

CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole said in a statement on Monday that the move was immediate arrangements of leadership line-up towards serving Tanzanians and bringing development after the recently concluded General Election.

Apart from meeting qualifications as per the country's laws, CCM also insisted that the aspirants should also meet criteria stipulated in the party's constitution as well as leadership ethics and regulations.

According to Mr Polepole, the forms for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker posts are available at the CCM's Head Office in Dodoma, party's sub office in Dar es Salaam and CCM's Head Office in Kisiwandui in Zanzibar.

For the mayor and chairperson of the district council posts; the forms were available at the party's district offices.

The party's district political committees of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) have to sit today followed by regional political committees later today for their recommendations on the aspiring candidates.

Speaking after collecting nomination forms, Mr Ndugai who sailed unopposed as Kongwa Member of Parliament in the just concluded elections said he would outline his priorities for the next parliament after his party gives him a nod to lead the 12th Parliament.

Outgone Deputy Speaker, who is seeking re-election said that she was expecting the best parliament should she be endorsed by her party.

"I expect to see all MPs implement their relevant party manifestos after being sworn in."

Asked why she did not opt for the position of the Speaker, Ms Ackson, who is also a Member of Parliament -elect for Mbeya Urban Constituency said: "As a leader, you have to evaluate yourself and see where you can serve your people to the best, now that I am also an elected MP I will have to serve as deputy speaker as well as serve my people in my constituency."

Meanwhile, five CCM members picked forms to vie for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Those who have turned up to vie for the post of Speaker are incumbent Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, who is seeking a second term, Mr Yussuf Suleiman Khalfan, Mr Mahmoud Mohamed Mussa, Mr Tum Abdi Ali and Dr Ameir Haidar Mshenga.

Members of CCM's Special Committee met here under the Party national Vice Chairman Dr Ali Mohamed Shein to discuss the names, before forwarding them to Central Committee (CC) for screening and final decision later.

Speaking during the meeting at the party's Kisiwandui Head Office, Dr Shein commended those who applied for the position and that the required procedures will be followed to get the Isles speaker.

The meeting to discuss applicants for House Speaker was also attended by Zanzibar new President Dr Hussein Mwinyi and the CCM deputy Secretary General in Zanzibar, Dr Abdulla Juma Mabodi.

According to the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984, section 73, the Speaker of the House will be elected among the representatives or any member with qualifications.

According to the House of Representatives regulations, other members from opposition parties in the House can vie for the post of Speaker.