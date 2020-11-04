Tanzania: 100 Stars for JPM's Swearing-in

OVER 100 artistes have been lined up to perform during the swearing in ceremony of the president-elect John Magufuli set at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma tomorrow.

A landslide victory in the elapsed general elections gave Magufuli a passport to take charge the country for another five years and he has since promised to work tirelessly to navigate the nation to prosperity.

But, speaking recently from Zanzibar via a televised interview, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Hassan Abbasi disclosed that the list of entertainers on the day is above 100.

"You can name any artiste you know from the county and I will tell you that he or she is already included on the list. It will be an eventful day something which will be remembered forever," Abbasi noted.

He added that apart from the parade to be staged by the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), also, various traditional dances will be conducted so as to make the occasion colourful.

Again, Abbasi reiterated that whatever the president promised to fulfill during his campaign trail, like building new stadiums plus upgrading the existing ones will be accomplished within his new tenure.

The construction of the biggest state of the art stadium in the in Dodoma was among the key agendas made by Magufuli during his campaign period, a development which put smiles on many sport lovers in the country.

However, this is going to be the first time for the swearing in of the president-elect to be done in Dodoma after the completion of the transfer of the capital city from Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, Bongo Flavor rapper Hamis Mwinjuma popularly known as 'Mwana FA' who won the parliamentary seat for Muheza constituency in Tanga said he is yet to decide whether to continue his music career while simultaneously serving as MP.

In his latest interview, the decorated singer said he will perhaps come up with a concrete resolution after spending 100 days in his new responsibilities as a member of parliament.

He is now the remaining popular singer in the upcoming parliament sessions following the exit of Joseph Mbilinyi 'Sugu' and Joseph Haule 'Professor J' who failed to defend their parliamentary seats in the concluded general elections from Mbeya Urban and Mikumi constituencies respectively.

The duo, who, represented the opposition party CHADEMA, were still doing their singing careers aside from working as representatives of people in the past parliament sittings.