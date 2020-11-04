Tanzania: Twiga, U-17 Team Open Cosafa Campaign Today

TANZANIA'S National women team, Twiga Stars and the U-17 youth side start their races for COSAFA Cup titles here today at Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The U-17 team under Coach Edna Lema are pitted against Comoro in a match to be staged here in the afternoon, while the senior team, Twiga Stars will face Zimbabwe at the same venue later in the evening.

Both teams arrived here safely and conducted training ahead of their COSAFA Cup openers. Speaking here yesterday, the U-17 team coach said they have trained well for the event and hopefully, they will bring home the trophy.

"We want to write a new chapter by bringing home the COSAFA Cup as the U-20 team did last year," she said. "I was previously the team's assistant coach, but this time as the Head Coach, I see the glory not far away," she said.

He said all players are physically fit and there is no injury.

After the match with Zimbabwe, the U-17 team will play against Zambia while Twiga Stars who are pooled in group C, will face Botswana.

There are 10 senior teams in the tournament and six U-17 teams in the tourney scheduled to climax on November 14th at the same venue.