Tanzania: Twiga, U-17 Team Open Cosafa Campaign Today

4 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Rahel Pallangyo in South Africa

TANZANIA'S National women team, Twiga Stars and the U-17 youth side start their races for COSAFA Cup titles here today at Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The U-17 team under Coach Edna Lema are pitted against Comoro in a match to be staged here in the afternoon, while the senior team, Twiga Stars will face Zimbabwe at the same venue later in the evening.

Both teams arrived here safely and conducted training ahead of their COSAFA Cup openers. Speaking here yesterday, the U-17 team coach said they have trained well for the event and hopefully, they will bring home the trophy.

"We want to write a new chapter by bringing home the COSAFA Cup as the U-20 team did last year," she said. "I was previously the team's assistant coach, but this time as the Head Coach, I see the glory not far away," she said.

He said all players are physically fit and there is no injury.

After the match with Zimbabwe, the U-17 team will play against Zambia while Twiga Stars who are pooled in group C, will face Botswana.

There are 10 senior teams in the tournament and six U-17 teams in the tourney scheduled to climax on November 14th at the same venue.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.