South Sudan/Uganda: New Faces Highlight Cranes' Squad for South Sudan

Three players have received their first summon to Uganda Cranes ahead of South Sudan doubleheader in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

Elvis Okello Bwomono who turns out for English League One outfit Southend United, and Anthony Uche Mubiru who plays for Scottish Premiership side Hearts of Midlothian have been recalled, along with Portugal based Alex Kakuba.

Coach Jonathan Mckinstry revealed the squad of 20 abroad based players, who will later be joined by 5 local based ones.

"We have had a great preparation, first in Dubai and now we are planning to regroup earlier with the local players who will be added to the group of abroad based ones in Europe and Africa" McKinstry said in a press briefing at Uganda's Football Federation (FUFA) house in Mengo.

Uganda will host South Sudan at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende on Thursday 12 November 2020 in Group B match day 3, with the reverse fixture to be played three days later at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Usual suspects Farouk Miya and Luwagga Kizito are back from injury, but Murushid Juuko, Abdul Lumala, Patrick Kaddu and Allan Katerega were all kept out.

Goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola who missed recent call ups due to disciplinary issues with FUFA returns, along with Alexis Bakka and Alex Kakuba who missed the home encounter against Malawi.

"We take every match seriously, and South Sudan is a developing football country that can cause a shock to any team. We cannot undermine them because they know us well, so we need to remain focused on how to approach the games," McKinstry added.

Uganda is top of Group B with four points from two games. The Cranes held Burkina Faso to a goalless draw before seeing off Malawi 2-0 at Namboole.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Salim Jamal

Defenders: Alex Kakuba, Nicholas Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Ronald Mukiibi, Timothy Awany, Bwomono Elvis

Midfielders: Michael Azira, Khalid Aucho, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Farouk Miya, Luwagga Kiziito

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Fahad Bayo, Bakka Alexis, Ipeazu Uche Mubiru, Derrick Nsibambi, Edrisa Lubega

(Five local based players will be added to the squad later)