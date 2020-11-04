Somalia: SNA Kills 11 Al-Shabaab Militants in Southern Somalia

3 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least eleven Alshabab fighters including senior commander have been killed in an operation conducted by the Somali National Army in Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia.

A statement from the army radio quoting senior military officials noted that the troops killed the senior commander alongside his ten bodyguards.

The senior Alshabab commander was identified as Muad Dhere and was in charge of Jubba regions.

"The special forces killed the senior Alshabab commander in charge of Jubba regions in the operation," read part of the statement published on the army radio.

Al-Qaida affiliated group al-Shabab did not comment on the latest incident.

Alshabab remains a major impedance to Somalia's quest for peace and stability despite concerted effort to vanquish the team

