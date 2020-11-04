Somalia: HirShabelle State Leader Resigns Ahead of Elections

3 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The outgoing president of Hi-Shabelle state of Somalia Mohamed Abdi Waare has announced on Monday night that he has resigned from his post.

In a statement from his office he said that under Article 52 of the HirShabelle Provisional Constitution, he had resigned from the post of President of HirShabelle.

"Under the Article 52 of the HirShabelle Provisional Constitution, I resigned as President of HirShabelle as a Member of the Federal Government of Somalia. I wish the people of HirShabelle and Somalia success and prosperity," the statement read in part.

Mohamed Abdi Waare also said in his statement that he demanded that the Hir-Shabelle election process be postponed for a month due to the upcoming Federal Parliamentary elections, but instead the elders and parliamentarians began alliances with looting and vested interests.

"It is unfortunate that Hir-Shabelle's traditional elders, other Hir-Shabelle leaders and parliamentarians are convinced of this and that, and it is surprising that they do not speak out and also the opposition leaders most of whom are from Hir-Shabelle," he said.

The resignation of Hir-Shabelle President Mohamed Abdi Waare, whose term expired on October 26, comes at a time when Hir-Shabelle elections are underway in Jowhar and on Wednesday is expected to elect the Speaker of the Hir-Shabelle Parliament.

