South Africa: Cosatu Media Invitation to the Collective Bargaining, Organising and Campaigns Conference Next Week

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions will convene a three-day virtual Collective Bargaining, Organising and Campaigns Conference from the 11th -13th of November 2020 to discuss pertinent issues affecting workers and our country as a whole.

The Conference will be taking place in the midst of a COVID-19 inspired economic that has seen the general intensification of the attack by both government and the private sector on collective bargaining and against trade unions in general.

Government is leading the charge against collective bargaining and setting the pace for the desperate private sector that is trying to re-establish the conditions for heightened profitability, at the expense of workers and the poor. Workers are also dealing with the push for mechanisation and automation that is decimating jobs across the economy.

The conference will be working to grapple with these issues and provide answers to these urgent questions. The Conference will be convened through virtual platform (Zoom) to comply with lockdown level one regulations.

