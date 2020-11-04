Sudan: U.S. Applauds 'Dramatic Progress' in Sudan - Confirms 'National Emergency Will Not Impact SST Removal'

Washington — The US Department of State has assured that the extension of the national emergency in respect of Sudan does not have any impact on the decision or procedures to rescind Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation. In a statement yesterday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauds the "dramatic progress that the civilian led transitional government has made in working toward freedom, peace, and justice for the Sudanese people".

As reported by Radio Dabanga this week, the bilateral agreement follows US President Donald Trump's announcement to congress that Sudan's designation as an SST will be removed, in a move eagerly and cautiously awaited by Sudan. The agreement was called a "historic step" in the normalisation of relations between Sudan and the US by the Ministry of Justice.

Also on Friday, Trump issued a statement in which he declared that the declaration of national emergency declared in Executive Order 13067 in 1997, as expanded by Executive Order 13400 in 2006, with respect to Sudan will continue. Despite recent positive developments, the crisis constituted by the actions and policies of Sudan "continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the US," according to the statement.

Although there remains more to be done, the United States applauds the dramatic progress that the civilian led transitional government has made in working toward freedom, peace, and justice for the Sudanese people - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

In his statement from Washington yesterday, Pompeo confirms: "Today, the White House issued a notice for the continuation of the national emergency with respect to Sudan declared in Executive Order 13067 of 1997. This notice maintains certain Sudan-related authorities, which the United States relies on to implement our sanctions obligations under UN Security Council resolutions related to the conflict in Darfur. However, it does not reflect negatively on our improved bilateral relationship with Sudan or on the performance of the civilian-led transitional government and does not have any impact on the decision or procedures to rescind Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation."

Pompeo says that "although there remains more to be done, the United States applauds the dramatic progress that the civilian led transitional government has made in working toward freedom, peace, and justice for the Sudanese people. We also welcome Sudan's courageous decision to join the Abraham Accords and normalise ties with Israel in pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity. We recognise the significant improvements that the transitional government has made in advancing human rights and commend its efforts to bring peace to Darfur and Sudan's other conflict areas."

Pompeo explains that President's Trump's recent decision to move forward with rescission of Sudan's SST designation "reflects the civilian-led transitional government's sustained efforts to make sure there is no support for acts of international terrorism".

He says that the USA is invested in building a strategic partnership with Sudan and reinforcing support to the Sudanese people. "In recognition of the important steps that the Sudanese government has taken toward peace in Sudan's conflict areas, the United States is committed to working with the Sudanese government and our international partners to identify circumstances that could result in lifting sanctions related to the Darfur conflict at the earliest opportunity. We have already begun consultations at the UN with this objective in mind," Pompeo concludes.

