Ghana: Burkina Faso's Thriving Cotton Industry - Any Lessons for Ghana's Ailing One?

3 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

On March 2011, the late Professor Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills launched a programme of action to revive the ailing cotton industry in the country. Dubbed: "The White Gold" campaign, the programme aimed at encouraging farmers mainly in the Northern, Upper East and West Regions to grow cotton in the 2011 farming season.

As part of the reforms, the cotton belt mostly in the northern parts of the country, was zoned into three parts and allocated specific companies with exclusive rights to pre-finance and purchase seed cotton in the various zones.

The roll out of the programme was an admission of the fact that the industry's potential in terms of its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product of the country cannot be overemphasised. In 2010, it was estimated that the country lost about $625million due to the collapse of the industry.

Apart from the loss in terms of foreign exchange earnings, more than 100,000 farmers were also estimated to have lost their livelihoods due to the collapse. From a high of about 20,000 tonnes per annum, production slumped to about 4000tonnes.

The decision to resuscitate the industry formed part of the government's agenda to diversify the country's cash crop and rake in more revenue development. It was also intended to create a cash crop economy for northern Ghana similar to cocoa in southern Ghana.

The optimism towards the programme and its ability to revamp the industry was high and offered hope for the many beneficiary farmers who had lost their livelihoods as a result of the collapse of the sector.

However, nearly 10 years after the launch of the programme, the cotton industry is yet to rediscover its former self. Recently, the Minister of Agriculture,

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.