Kenya: Vihiga Plot All Stars' Downfall in Kisumu

2 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Vihiga United captain Patrick Okullo has rallied his players to reverse the 2-1 first leg defeat against Kisumu in their Kenyan Premier League promotion play-off.

The two teams clash in the second leg Wednesday in Kisumu.

The match will kick off at 3pm at Moi stadium and will be played in an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We lost the first leg at home but all is not lost as we have to fight and give our all so as to qualify to participate in the league. It was not good to lose at home but just as they beat us we can also upset them in their own backyard. In football, it is the 90 minutes that counts and we are ready for a comeback so as to return to the league after two years in the National Super League," said Okullo.

The former Oserian midfielder said they picked positives from last Saturday's loss.

He conceded Vihiga needed to improve in defence and also deal with the pace of Kisumu All Stars.

On the other hand, the first leg win by Kisumu All Stars has been praised by football legends from the county who have urged the Andrew Aroka-coached side to finish the job at home.

Kisumu County Governor Anyang Nyong'o congratulated the team on their first leg win as legends Maurice Ochieng "Sonyi", Maurice "Ole Tunda" Ouma and Peter Dawo urged them to seal their Premiership status.

The legends said All Stars' stay in the top tier league for the second consecutive season will be important for the Nyanza region, more so, after the relegation of Chemelil Sugar and Sony Sugar.

Chemelil finished 17th in the KPL league standing while Sony Sugar lost their place after failing to honour matches.

