Gambia: Vice Chancellor Hints UTG Is Implementing SDGs 4 & 17

The Vice Chancellor of the University of The Gambia (UTG) Professor Faqir Muhammad Anjum has hinted that his-led institution is implementing goals 4 and 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Vice Chancellor Anjum made the remarks recently as he received H.E David Belgrove, the British High Commissioner to The Gambia.

In his welcoming remarks, Prof. Anjum said they are in the process of positioning the UTG as one of the best universities for students across Africa and beyond, noting that in 2019, 850 students graduated from various schools within the UTG.

Vice Chancellor Anjum said the UTG, as the premier public institution of higher learning in The Gambia, is already contributing towards the implementation of SDG 4 which is quality education.

He further said the UTG has taken another step by implementing SDG 17 which is partnership to achieve the goals. He said they are partnering with many institutions like UNDP in a bid to realize the SDGs in The Gambia.

"We look forward to receive support from the British High Commissioner for capacity development that would enhance our ability to attain the objectives and goals of the Gambia government's National Development Plan (NDP) which are aligned with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations" he added.

Commissioner Belgrove disclosed his delight to be the first British High Commissioner to pay a courtesy call to the UTG, while indicating his readiness to support the Gambia's University through links with institutions in his country, UK.

The British diplomat urged the young people of The Gambia to have hope for the future of the country, saying the UTG is building the foundation as well as human capacity for the country.

"The education you are offering focuses so much on the skills and capacity that this country needs," he said.