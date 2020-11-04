Kenya/Comoros: Beating Comoros Key to Our Afcon Ambitions - Mandela

Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela believes the two Group "G" games against Comoros are crucial to the team's qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 26-year old, who has been part of the national team since 2011, is among 40-players called up by new coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee for this assignment.

Stars are eyeing a successive return at the continental showpiece.

Kenya host the vastly improved Los Coelacantes in Nairobi on November 11, before travelling to Moroni on November 15 for the reverse fixture.

The team reported for residential training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Monday.

Comoros top Group "G" with four points from two matches, two points more than Kenya and Egypt who are joint second on a point apiece.

Togo are last in the group with a single point. The Sparrow hawks are set to face the North Africans in Lome and Cairo in the group's other simultaneous fixtures.

The top two teams from the group will secure their place in the Cup of Nations finals

"We've had a good start in this competition and the matches have now reached a crucial stage," said Mandela, who recently joined South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

"The ideal situation is to win our remaining home matches to improve on our chances (of qualification). A win against Comoros is also key because we get to move above them."

A gigantic player with an intimidating presence on aerial balls and also strong on tackles, Mandela, formerly at Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League, is expected to partner Sweden based Joseph Okumu in central defence.

At the same time, the 22-local based underwent mandatory Covid-19 tests according to Football Kenya Federation. The tests are conducted by Lancet Laboratories.

In a related development, Comoros coach Amiredine Abdou will likely be without the services of three players namely Chaker Alhadur, Kassim Abdallah and Youssouf M'changama for the Nairobi assignment after they all tested positive for Covid-19 according to local media reports.

Two members of the technical team namely Djamal Mohamed who is the sporting director and steward Abdou Daffine have also tested positive.