Kenya Sevens Stars Shine for South African Side

Kenya Sevens star Collins Injera helped his SX10 side claim to straight wins at the World Tens Series in Bermuda on Tuesday. Injera along with fellow Shujaa stars Oscar Ouma, William Ambaka and Oscar Dennis are playing for the Cape Town-based side.

They dispatched Southern California franchise Rhinos 24-5 and Middle East side Phoenix 30-0 in their first two games coming after their first eight matches were awarded to opponents due to Covid-19 protocols.

Against Rhinos, the Cape Town-based SX10 gored Rhinos 24-5 with Injera scoring two crucial tries. It took less than two minutes for Frankie Horne's men to take the lead through Injera after getting an easy pass on the left flank from South Africa's Cecil Afrika to touch down at the corner.

After dismissing Rhinos, SX10 completely overpowered Phoenix 30-0 in their second fixture. Phoenix suffered a seven-point deduction for having 11 players on the pitch.

The matches which SX10 lost in the first round were against Asia Pacific Dragons (Singapore), Phoenix (Middle East), London Royals (London), Miami Sun (Florida), Rhinos (Southern California) and Ohio Aviators (Columbus). Their opponents were awarded victories of 6-0 points each by organisers of the World Tens Series.

Hopes were high that SX10 will kick-start their campaign in the second round on November 2, but again it was a no-show for the African side.

SX10 was slated to play Asia Pacific Dragons and London Royals on Monday. Royals boast of having World Rugby Sevens Series top try scorer Dan Norton in its ranks.

Going into the second day of the second round on Tuesday, London Royals led the table on 24 points followed by Asia Pacific Dragons (23), Rhinos (20), Ohio Aviators (20), Miami Sun (14) and Phoenix (six), same as SX10.