Sudanese Journalists Network Honoured With Press Freedom Prize

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) was awarded the Press Freedom Award 2020 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Swedish chapter yesterday for its efforts in defending freedom of expression and the press, besides its participation in leading the civil struggle in Sudan.

Journalist Khaled Fathi, member of the SJN secretariat said that "This award came as a culmination of the network's struggle since its establishment in 2008, and in recognition of its great role in defending freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

"The network formed the first nucleus in establishing the Sudanese Professionals Association, together with the Lawyers Alliance and the Sudanese Doctors Central Committee, that later became the driving force behind the December 2018 revolution that toppled the corrupt El Bashir regime."

Fathi emphasised that all this would not have been possible without "the honourable struggle of men and women journalists from various institutions inside and outside Sudan".

In a statement yesterday, the SJN said it is accepting the Reporters Without Borders award "with great pride and appreciation".

It is "the culmination of our 12-year march in extremely complex times in Sudan, during which the professional press and free media were gagged and by one of the worst repressive regimes," the statement says.

On social media, Signe Burgstaller, the Swedish ambassador to Sudan, congratulated the SJN on the award. "Congratulations to Sudanese Journalists Network on receiving Reporters Without Borders - Sweden's annual Press Freedom Prize for 2020! I had the pleasure to meet with the reps of the SJN earlier today at the virtual award ceremony," she tweeted.

