Sierra Leone: OSD Officer Testifies in Makeni Riot Matter

One of the Operational Support Division (OSD) officers, Detective Police Constable 2557 Edward Komrabai Cole attached to the Rogbaneh Police Station, Makeni, has last Friday 30th October, testified before Magistrate Mark Ngegba in the Makeni fracas.

The fifth prosecution witness said he recognised the 1st accused (Amadu Koroma alias Kondo and recalled on the day of the alleged incident.

He said on that day, he was on duty at the said station around 7:45pm when he received an intelligence from his boss that there was a riot at the Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC) compound, adding that he was asked to form a team of Personnel, which he did.

He told the court that upon arrival at the scene, one Group 4 Security personnel told him that they had arrested the 1st accused, who was later handed over to him, together with a stick.

He concluded that he later took the 1st accused to the Rogbaneh Police Station in Makeni.

After the testimony of the Police witness, he was cross examined by Lawyer Tejan Conteh.

The 13 Makeni rioters including, Amadu Kamara alias Kondo, Idrissa Koroma, Thamiu Kamara and ten others were charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit felony, carrying offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour, among other offences, but they have denied the charges.

The state alleges that the accused persons between Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July, 2020, within the Makeni City, Bombali District, conspired with other persons unknown to commit felony to wit carrying offensive weapons.

The state prosecutor also claims that the accused persons also injured innocent people and maliciously damaged property worth thirty nine million, seven hundred thousand Leones, belonging to the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) regional office at No.7 Kamal Street.

He also alleges in count seven that the first accused (Amadu Koroma alias Kondo) maliciously damaged a property belonging to the Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC) at Nicole Street.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba remanded the accused persons at the Male Correctional Center and adjourned the matter to Friday 6th November, 2020.