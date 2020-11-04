Sierra Leone: ACC Engages IMCs, Focal Persons in Karene District

As part of the monitoring of the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), the North-West Office of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has on Thursday 22nd October 2020 engaged members of the Integrity Management Committee (IMC) of the Karene District Council and focal persons of devolved sectors in Karene District on their work plans and reporting template.

Making a brief statement, the Regional Manager Al-Hassan Sesay recognized the effort of the council in ensuring that integrity measures in the NACS are enhanced stating that the 2019-2023 NACS requires the local councils to take ownership and leadership of NACS implementation in the respective districts. He said work plans must be in line with activities of the respective MDAs and sector heads must submit their work plans to council and council will in turn will submit work plans to the NACS secretariat. He pointed out that large MDAs like health, education and Agriculture must have a full composition of an IMC reporting to the focal person of IMC in the Council

In his welcome remarks, the Deputy Chief Administrator Madieu Kallon thanked and commended the ACC for demonstrating firm resolve in combatting graft and paying profound consideration to the prevention arm of the fight and emphasized the need to garner a national embrace to win the fight against corruption. He described the decision for the ACC to link with the Council in terms of implementation of the NACS as the right direction. "Let us not allow the prevailing situation to go unabated," he stressed.

Addressing members of IMC and focal persons, the Public Education Officer Mohamed Thullah said Integrity Management Committee (IMC) provides a road map to internalizing the fight against corruption in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across the country. He went on to state that a functional and an operational IMC will ensure strong internal control to address corruption vulnerabilities in MDAs. He apprised members of IMC and focal persons on their mandate, essential functions and performance indicators that will be used in monitoring of the implementation of NACS. He noted that it will be counterproductive to have reports or suspicions of corruption in an institution with an existence of an IMC and presupposes that senior management must ensure they create the environment for a fully functional IMC.

As a way of providing update, the focal person of IMC who also doubles as the Internal Auditor of the Karene District Council, Mohamed Kalokoh said the rationale and benefits of an operational IMC could be clearly seen and acknowledged and it is a way to help them to put proper internal control systems in their various institutions. He added that the Council had developed a work plan for its IMC and plans are underway to do same for the devolved sectors noting that compliance to policies and regulations of institutions will increase performance and enhance best practice in the management and utilization of public resources.