Sierra Leone: Tonkolili Grassroots Receive Samura Kamara's Covid - 19 Grants

3 November 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

When he ran for President in 2018, social protection for the vulnerable grassroots was an integral component in Dr. Samura Kamara's campaign manifesto.

That campaign promise is being fulfilled even in opposition as he remains the frontrunner for the APC party ticket for the 2023 elections. In the Tonkolili district headquarter, Magburaka, the campaign team of Dr. Samura Kamara provided Million of Leones as grants to support individuals and groups.

This was part of a nationwide project to cushion the economic burden occasioned by the COVID - 19 pandemic on ordinary Sierra Leoneans. The grant presentation was preceded by a COVID -19 sensitization session done by the campaign team. Part of the funds had come from a foundation established by Mrs Betty Samura Kamara, a medical professional and wife of Dr Samura Kamara.

Addressing beneficiaries, regional, district and constituency representatives of the APC party via electronic means; Dr. Samura said Sierra Leone and the APC party are on a "knife's edge" and that only unity, determination and a strong sense of purpose could bring about meaningful change in the lives of people. He specifically called on the APC family in Tonkolili district to choose the path of reconciliation by working hard to bring back those members who felt marginalized by the party.

Beneficiaries and Members of Parliament, pledged their support for the candidacy of the Dr. Kamara and reiterated their desire for peace and reconciliation in the district.

The COVID -19 relief project was launched in the Western Area and has already being rolled out in the South and East. Yesterday's event in Tonkolili was the first of several districts in the North and North -West regions of Sierra Leone where this much needed nation - wide relief is due to take place .

