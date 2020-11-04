Sudan: Al-Kinan Announces Readiness to Receive Foreign and National Investments

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Gezira State Governor Abdallah Idris Al-Kinan has affirmed that lifting Sudan's Name from State sponsors terrorism list would open the wide door for attracting and encouraging foreign and national investments in the country.

This came when the Governor met on Tuesday in his office with Turkish International Company for Foreign Trade Delegation.

The governor discussed with the Turkish delegation the potential resources in the state particularly the agricultural araba lands and pastoral.

The Head of Turkish Company's delegation on his part briefed the Gezira State Governor on the experience of his company in the field of researches on agricultural field.

He said his company has experiences on developing agriculture, transformative industries, manufacturing agricultural machines and produces improved seeds.

