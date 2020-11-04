Sudan: Committee for Demarcation of Border Between Sudan and South Sudan Begins Meeting

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Meetings of the joint technical committee for demarcation of the border between Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan began Tuesday under auspices of the African Union.

The Chairman of the National Border Committee, Maaz Tango, said that These meetings are based on the agreement on border issues and the decisions of the African Union and the UN Security Council that the two countries shall discuss the process of planning and demarcating the borders between them in accordance with the principle of the borders of January 1st,1956 and in implementation of the decision of the Joint Border Commission between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan that the joint technical committee shall submit to it a comprehensive report supported by documents and arguments about the agreed upon issues, and the two parties' views on the different and the claimed areas that are also supported by the arguments and documents of each party.

Tango said that the meetings that will be held under the auspices of the African Union will continue until November 10 in Juba city and will move on November 12 to Khartoum to continue negotiations.

The two countries are disputing the affiliation of five border areas, namely, the commercial Kaka, Dabbat Al-Fukhar Al-Megaines, the 14th mile southern of Bahar Al-Arab, Hafrat Al-Nihas and Kafi Kanji areas.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

