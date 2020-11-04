Sudan: Ambassador Adel Hassan Bashir Named As Sudan Envoy to OIC

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Adel Hassan Bashir, Monday handed his credentials to the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousif bin Ahmed Al-Othaimen as Sudan permanent envoy to the Jeddah-based organization.

Ambassador Bashir has conveyed to Dr. Al-Othaimen the aspiration of the government of Sudan to strengthening its relations with the organization in all fields, especially the economic aspect and encouraging the investment, expressing the government thanks to the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the organization for their continuous support to Sudan.

On his part, the OIC Secretary General wished success for the ambassador in his mission and expressed his appreciation of the positive developments in Sudan and its return to its normal position regionally and internationally.

He pledged to work for enhancing further the relations between the organization and Sudan, announcing his approval for holding a workshop on investment in Sudan under auspice of the OIC Secretariat General.

