Sudan: Arrangements Are Underway to Establish a Market for Crops and Oilseeds in Omdurman

Khartoum State Dr. Abu Bakr Muhammad Nur Mahjoub has said that the aim of establishing the central market for crops and oilseeds in Omdurman was to develop the industrial sector and organize markets that contribute to the advancement of the national economy.

Dr. Mahjoub urged, during his meeting with the Executive Director of Omdurman Locality Tuesday on the arrangements for the start of work in the agricultural crops and oilseed market in Modurman, coordination and participation of the private sector in developing the market and conducting studies on the mechanisms of establishment and facilitation of transactions in the market, referring to the arrangements that are underway now for the start of the market's work during this season.

For his part, the Executive Director of Omdurman Locality Ahmed Al-Samani affirmed that the locality continues to pay attention to improving markets and cooperate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the state to develop industrial technologies in addition to organizing markets, reducing smuggling and market chaos and working to promote services, adding that the market will unify the window for fees and taxes.