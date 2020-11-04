Sudan: Arrangements Are Underway to Establish a Market for Crops and Oilseeds in Omdurman

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum State Dr. Abu Bakr Muhammad Nur Mahjoub has said that the aim of establishing the central market for crops and oilseeds in Omdurman was to develop the industrial sector and organize markets that contribute to the advancement of the national economy.

Dr. Mahjoub urged, during his meeting with the Executive Director of Omdurman Locality Tuesday on the arrangements for the start of work in the agricultural crops and oilseed market in Modurman, coordination and participation of the private sector in developing the market and conducting studies on the mechanisms of establishment and facilitation of transactions in the market, referring to the arrangements that are underway now for the start of the market's work during this season.

For his part, the Executive Director of Omdurman Locality Ahmed Al-Samani affirmed that the locality continues to pay attention to improving markets and cooperate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the state to develop industrial technologies in addition to organizing markets, reducing smuggling and market chaos and working to promote services, adding that the market will unify the window for fees and taxes.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.