Sudan: Ibnouf Stresses Government's Concern With Sheltering Refugees and Displaced Persons

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Infrastructures and Transport Engineer Hashim Ibnouf has affirmed the government's concern with the project of resettlement of displaced persons and refugees in support of the state's efforts in building and strengthening peace.

Addressing the launch of the workshop (Brick for Resettlement of Refugees and Displaced Persons) Tuesday at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport hall, the minister explained that the recent signing of the peace agreement in Juba requires the cooperation of all concerned parties to preserve this peace, revealing that his ministry announced the (The Brick Project Initiative to Resettle the Displaced Persons and Refugees) after investigating the negative effects of the conflicts in the villages of Hejair Tuno and Mershing, which were chosen for the implementation of the pilot project.

Ibnouf explained the importance of social study for the targeted groups, calling for the development of the study prepared at the University of Nyala on this matter and working to ensure the continuity of the project by involving the targeted local communities in all stages of the project.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the National Fund for Housing and Urban Development Dr. Abdal-Rahman Ayubiyya announced that the Brick Project, in its first phase, aimed to build 1,500 houses in both villages, Hejair Tuno and Mershing, explaining that they are intending to generalize the idea of the project to the rest of Darfur states and the all other states affected by conflicts, pointing out that the strategic goal of the Fund is to provide shelter to the homeless, in coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities.

