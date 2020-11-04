Sudan: Court for Trial of Plotters of 1989 Coup Continues Sittings

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The court for trial of the plotters in the coup of June 30, 1989 Tuesday continued its sittings at the Major Hall in the Criminal Evidence Administration's building, chaired by the judge Isam-Eddin Mohamed Ibrahim.

The court heard reply of the defence side to the prosecution speech which was presented by the Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Al-Hibir.

The court is scheduled to continue next week the hearing of the responses of the defence advocate to the prosecution pleading.

The sitting of Tuesday was the eighth one for trial of the plotters in the coup against the democratic regime in the year 1989.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.