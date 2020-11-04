Sudan: Court for Trial of Plotters of 1989 Coup Continues Sittings

Khartoum — The court for trial of the plotters in the coup of June 30, 1989 Tuesday continued its sittings at the Major Hall in the Criminal Evidence Administration's building, chaired by the judge Isam-Eddin Mohamed Ibrahim.

The court heard reply of the defence side to the prosecution speech which was presented by the Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Al-Hibir.

The court is scheduled to continue next week the hearing of the responses of the defence advocate to the prosecution pleading.

The sitting of Tuesday was the eighth one for trial of the plotters in the coup against the democratic regime in the year 1989.