Sudan: Turkawi Underlines Ministry of Agriculture's Keenness On the Success of Rice Cultivation in Sudan

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Eng. Abdel-Gadir Turkawi affirmed, when addressing a celebration in Gezira Schermed Tuesday, his ministry's keenness to make the aerobic rice cultivation experiment in Sudan a success as the rice is one of the economic crops.

The minister added that his ministry's policy aimed to encourage export crops to support the national economy, expressing his gratitude to the Japanese government represented by the Japanese International Cooperation Organization (JICA), calling for unending cooperation between the two countries by focusing on the introduction of modern agricultural technologies and cash crops.

For his part, the Governor of Gezira State Dr. Abdallah Idris Al-Kinain explained that the rice program would support the state's strategy aimed at increasing production and bridging the food gap and reducing import, announcing that Gezira State will indigenize the rice cultivation, praising JICA's efforts for introducing aerobic rice cultivation in Sudan. Al-Kinain revealed the success of the pilot of mixing rice with wheat to produce bread to contribute to reducing the import of wheat as well as the introduction of rice in many agricultural products.

The Resident Representative of JICA in Sudan sttressed the success of the cultivation of aerobic rice in Sudan, reiterating the organization's commitment to continuing fruitful cooperation with Gezira State in all areas of rice production, revealing that the next agricultural season will witness the start of commercial production.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.