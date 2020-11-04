Sierra Leone: Man Accused Sacrilege Cries in Court

3 November 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

One Hassan Kamara,28, was on Monday,2nd November, committed to the High Court for further trial after Magistrate Sahr Kukura of Pademba Road court No.4 ruled at the close of the preliminary investigation that, he has a case to answer in respect of committing a sacrilege in a church.

The twenty-eight year old man was before Magistrate Kukura on one count of sacrilege contrary to Section 24 of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Marie Sesay, alleged that the accused on Sunday 26th July, 2020, at Redeemed Christian Church of God, Off Peninsular Road, Goderich in Freetown, stole some property worth Le12, 800,000.

Before the matter was committed to the High Court, Magistrate Kekura recalled that, the accused person, during his statement to the police; confessed that he did steal the two air-conditioners and sole them to one unknown person at Emergency junction.

Magistrate Kekura asked the accused person whether he had anything to say, but he replied in the negative.

"Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused person has a case to answer. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court of Justice for further trial," Magistrate Kekura ruled.

After giving his ruling, Magistrate Kukura refused bail to the accused who burst into bitter tears and asked the magistrate to temper justice with mercy.

The prosecution led two witnesses in thirteen appearances at the lower court before the matter was committed to the High Court.

Read the original article on Concord.

