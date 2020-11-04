Ghana: Interplast Boss Inducted Into Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame

2 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Managing Director of Interplast Ghana Limited, Mr Hayssam Fakhry, was last Friday inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.

He was inducted with fifteen other accomplished Ghanaian businessmen and distinguished chief executives of state institutions and private organisations.

Mr Hayssam, who is also the Chairman of Inesfly Africa and Director of Dream Reality was inducted for his outstanding performance and leadership qualities and contributions to corporate Ghana and private and public sectors.

In appreciation Mr Fakhry, who is also the Director of Mansco Stone Quarry, pledged his commitment to continue to work hard to support corporate Ghana and the growth of the private sector.

He said the private sector could help address the youth unemployment challenge facing the country and promote the economy.

The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame provides a forum for players in the private sector to contribute to the growth of corporate Ghana by sharing their knowledge and experience.

