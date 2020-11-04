Cameroon: World Teachers Day - Over 1,200 Teachers Rewarded

The 22nd edition of the World Teachers Day was celebrated in Cameroon on October 5, 2016.

The Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex was in festive mood yesterday October 5, 2016. The event was the ceremony to mark the 22nd edition of the World Teachers Day on the theme; "Valuing teachers, improving their status".

In Yaounde, teachers from across the Centre Region thronged the venue took celebrate the day with their peers all over the world.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Basic Education, President of the National Commission for UNESCO, Youssouf Hadidja Alim, called on teachers to be responsible, available, committed and be role models in society. She called on the education community to reflect on the problems of teachers in Cameroon. Concerning the status of teachers, Youssouf Hadidja Alim said major strides are being made by government in improving the working environment of teachers, but much is still to be done. She also used the opportunity to thank development partners for their efforts in modernising the education system in Cameroon.

The event began with the singing of the National Anthem and the teacher's anthem. This was followed by the presentation of the inaugural lesson by Zane Obam Hans, Pedagogic Inspector in charge of Primary education in the Ministry of Basic Education. The audience also listened to a message of encouragement from the UNESCO Secretary General, Irina Bokova.

The major highlight of the day was the award of academic honours to teachers for distinguishing themselves in the profession. A total of 1,540 teachers registered for the Academic Award this year. After examination of files 1,216 teachers were selected for the award. Out of that number, 100 were from the Mfoundi Division. Yesterday's celebrations marked week-long activities organised to mark the event. These include an athletic walk, roundtables and exhibition of locally made didactic materials. The event took place in the presence of cabinet ministers, representatives of international organisations, authorities of the Centre region, and other invitees. World Teacher's Day was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, in 1994 to highlight the role of teachers in the society.