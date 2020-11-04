Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Visits Ashanti Region

3 November 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

On Wednesday, 4th November, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would commence his visit to the Ashanti region to commission and inspect various projects his government has undertaken.

On his first day, he is expected to inspect the Fomena Hospital and also commission a 450 bed capacity Boys Dormitory Block at Fomena TI Ahmedyya SHS.

President Akufo-Addo's 4 days visit to the region, would offer him an opportunity to inspect the ongoing construction of the new Edubiase Sports Stadium and also inaugurate the Obuasi Campus of KNUST.

Day 2 of his visit would see him grace a durbar and interact with the Chiefs and people of Foase. He will also cut sod for Boankra Inland Port as well as commission affordable housing units at Asokore Mampong.

On that same day, President Akufo-Addo, will inspect the President J.A Kufuor SHTS and commission a 60 bed capacity hospital at Dabaa. Later in the day, President Akufo-Addo will commission a 2-Storey administration block at Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

On Friday 6th November, 2020, the President would attend the Farmers' day programme at Techiman. Right after the event, he will inspect an ongoing construction of an Abattoir at Kotoku.

He will then address traders at Suame Magazine and end the day by visiting the studios of Angel FM for a one on one interview.

On the final day of his tour, President Akufo-Addo would be in attendance to observe the one week of the late Dr. Kwadwo Nyantakyi at Ahodwo.

At Bekwai, he will commission the new Bekwai Municipal Hospital. He will then inspect the Creative Arts SHS and commission a TVET at Methodist Technical Institute both at Kwadaso.

Later in the day, he will interact with various heads of Churches and Para-Church organisations in the Ashanti at the Power Chapel Worldwide.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.