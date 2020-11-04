Liberia: Pres. Weah Declares Nov.5 National Thanksgiving Day

3 November 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President George M. Weah has by proclamation declared Thursday, November 5, 2020 as National Thanksgiving Day to be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday.

The Proclamation calls upon all Liberians and foreign residents, Priests, Imams, Bishops, Pastors, Clergies, and all religious organizations to gather in their various places of Worship and in keeping with prescribed COVID-19 health protocols, offer praise to the Almighty God so that he may continuously "protect us as a people and Nation."

The Proclamation is in consonance with an Act of the National Legislature enacted in 1883 declaring the First Thursday in the Month of November of each year as National Thanksgiving Day.

The Proclamation states that it is befitting that a day be set aside for the Nation and people to give thanks and adoration to the Lord for His dispensation of grace, mercy, and providence, as well as the perseverance of life.

According to the Proclamation, the people of the Republic of Liberia have always given thanks and praise to the Almighty God for His tender mercies and manifold blessings bestowed upon the Nation, especially for continuous protection in times of peace, disaster, and other natural phenomena over the years.

