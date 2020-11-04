Nigeria: 122 Million Nigerians At Risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases - FMI

3 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

Head, Child Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information, Mrs Mercy Megwa, on Monday, disclosed that about 122 million Nigerians, mostly children, are at risk of one or more of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

Megwa, who lamented that these diseases cause disabilities among its victims and limit productivity, stressed the need to eliminate the diseases.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Nigeria, she said the meeting was to examine the diseases critically and work out modalities that will help to control and eliminate them.

She said NTDs are associated with poverty, poor access to basic health facilities and poor amenities.

NTDs keep children out of school and limit potentials of parents.

She listed some of the diseases to include, rabies, leprosy, trachoma, elephantiasis, onchocerciasis

Others are schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminths, buruli ulcers, leishmaniasis, dengue, Guinea Worm Disease, noma, yaws and macetoma.

"There have been so much wrong information in the communities. I charge the media to work assiduously to help eliminate the diseases in the communities," she added.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

