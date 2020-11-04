Nigeria: Covid-19 - Akwa Ibom Decries Complacency to Protocols, Safety

4 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Harris Emanuel

Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG, and chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, has expressed worries that the people were becoming complacent towards safety protocols in the state.

Ekuwem who spoke against the backdrop of lack of adherence and enforcement of the safety and prevention protocols in most places noted that the disease "has not disappeared from the surface of the earth."

He stated this at the launch/public presentation of the book titled "Corona Virus 19 and doing Alright: the search for meaning" written by Monsignor Micheal Ekpenyong, a former Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Uyo.

According to him, this could be dangerous for the state and nation in general.

He said, "This malady COVID-19 that we have the privilege to contribute or superintend or monitor is real. And please father draw the attention of sisters and brothers in the church that COVID-19 has not gone, it is still very much with us.

"We must therefore continue to wear facemask always, I don't like it, but it's good to continue to wear it,.wear your facemask and try as much as possible to observe social distancing in all public places."

Ekuwem said the state government has continued with test of suspected persons and warned that with the second wave of the pandemic currently ravaging Europe and America, there was need for thoroughness in the implementation of the safety and prevention protocols.

Book reviewer, Rev. Donatus Udoette who lauded the author for his creativity, explained that he has succeeded in establishing the fact that even though Coronavirus has introduced a new world order of social distancing and virtual realities; the original spiritual framework and divine knowledge of interconnectivity and relativity remained intact.

"Monsignor Ekpeyong harped on the need for social distancing occasioned by COVID-19, but that should not be allowed to affect or blur spiritual closeness to those in need "from a distance.

"Using the "Neediest from a distance Project" at Paul West Itam, the author has succeeded in imparting an internal lesson with the word gold, namely that Coronavirus has no power to disrupt the spiritual law of quantum spirituality which is expressed in form of "Ubuntu"( solidarity, unity and togetherness)", Udoette said.

