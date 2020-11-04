Africa: Schedule for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification Released

Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019 champions Algeria will start their journey to a third African crown at home against 2012 champions Zambia when the qualifiers for the Cameroon 2021 showpiece kicks off in November.

Algeria who beat Senegal 1-0 in the final on July 19 in Cairo will then travel away to Botswana for the second match day.

Meanwhile, Senegal who will look to continue the hunt for a maiden African title will start their qualification journey at home against Congo Brazaville in Dakar before Sadio Mane and co travel to eSwatini for their second qualifier.

Elsewhere, 2019 hosts and record six-time champions Egypt start their journey to yet another Cup of Nations at home against Kenya's Harambee Stars.

Madagascar who made history by going all the way to the quarter finals in their maiden attempt in Egypt will look to record a second successive qualification to the final tournament and will start the long road to Cameroon with a home tie against Ethiopia.

Nigeria's Super Eagles who won bronze in Egypt 2019 will also start their campaign at home against another of the surprise packages from the last edition, Benin.

The first and second round of matches will be played back to back between November 11-19 with the third and fourth round of matches scheduled for between August 31 and September 8 2020.

Match day five of the group phase of the qualifiers will be played between October 5-13 2020 with the final qualification round scheduled for between November 9-17, 2020

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2021 edition of the tournament.