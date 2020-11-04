Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of this week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this digest weekly in your inbox.

Transport tariffs soar following fuel price hike

October 29 - 2020 KHARTOUM / ATBARA Khartoum and Atbara witnessed protests last week in response to the 400% increase in the price of fuel announced by the government. People in Khartoum expressed their dissatisfaction with the 100 per cent increase in transportation tariffs after new fuel price increases. They complained that the rickshaw tariffs became four times higher. The lowest rickshaw starts from SDG500. They accused bus and rickshaw owners of exploiting the decisions to introduce further increases, calling on the authorities to monitor prices.

Last week, the Sudanese government announced the start of implementing new fuel prices, with an increase of more than 400 per cent over the previous price. Effective at 18:00 on Tuesday, a litre of service diesel cost SDG46, while the price of a litre of commercial diesel rose to SDG106 and petrol to SDG120 a litre.

El Sadig El Mahdi transferred to Emirates as COVID-19 cases rise

November 3 - 2020 KHARTOUM El Sadig El Mahdi, President of the National Umma Party, was transferred to a hospital in the United Arab Emirates yesterday for treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. El Mahdi's transfer comes as Sudan's Ministry of Health deals with a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country. Minister of Health Osama Abdelrahim held a meeting with the High Committee for Health Emergencies yesterday to discuss the second wave and other health issues following a sudden increase in positive tests.

In a press statement afterwards, Abdelrahim said that the ministry is not inclined to impose a restriction of movement or complete lockdown at the current stage of the pandemic. He added that the likelihood of installing a lockdown depends on the spread of the virus and the ability of society to deal with the pandemic.

'Historic' bilateral agreement signed between Sudan and USA

November 2 - 2020 WASHINGTON DC (UPDATED) Sudan and the US signed a bilateral claims settlement on Friday to resolve "default judgements and claims based on allegations that Sudan's prior regime supported acts of terrorism".

Road block against Ethiopian gunmen continues in eastern Sudan

November 2 - 2020 EAST EL GALABAT The El Gedaref-El Galabat highway remains closed for the fifth day in a row. People in the area of El Hamra in East El Galabat locality blocked the road in protest against the fatal shooting of a farmer by Ethiopian gunmen earlier that day.

Herders clans clash violently in South Kordofan

November 1 - 2020 TALODI Clashes between the Kenana Arifab and Hawazma Dar Ali herders' clans began on Friday in Talodi locality in South Kordofan. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the clashes started in the area of Gedir at noon and continued for four hours.

Rebels and govt discuss secular state issue

October 30 - 2020 JUBA The government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu began the first round of informal discussions on issues including separation of state and religion yesterday.

Sudan and South Sudan sign agreement for joint defence and military cooperation

October 30 - 2020 KHARTOUM / ABYEI The memorandum includes cooperation in the fields of training, exchange of experiences, peace promotion, support and disaster management, and combating cross-border crimes, smuggling, and human trafficking.

Govt takes control of Darfur's Jebel Amer gold mines

October 29 - 2020 JEBEL AMER The government officially took control over Jebel Amer gold mines in North Darfur last week. Minister of Finance Heba Mohamed lauded the agreement signed at the mines in El Sereif Beni Hussein locality in North Darfur.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sudan-South Sudan aim for $3bn exchange in free trade zones

October 28 - 2020 MOKHLAHEEF Sudan and South Sudan laid the foundation stone for the free trade zone in the area of Mokhaleef in El Jebelein locality in White Nile state on Tuesday, in a move designed to promote border trade between the two countries.

North Darfur vigil calls for release of Musa Hilal

October 28 - 2020 EL FASHER Relatives of detained former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal and his followers organised a protest vigil in front of the North Darfur secretariat in the state capital El Fasher.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.