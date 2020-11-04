Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Midlands Chair's Son Killed By Gold Panning Machete Gang

4 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The son of Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube was last week killed by a suspected machete gang, popularly known as Mashurugwi, in the gold-rich Zhombe district.

Ncube, a senator confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com the death of his son Brian Mackenzie Ncube.

"It's true, last week I lost my son to machete gangs. His name is Brian Mackenzie Ncube," Ncube said.

However, he said details leading to the death of Brian were still unclear, but the politician confirmed the discovery of gold at the deceased's grandmother's homestead as the source of his death.

"It's not quite clear. Gold was discovered at his grandmother's homestead. That was the source of the problem. What really happened nobody has a straight answer," Ncube said.

Police are investigating the murder.

Brian's body was once ferried to Bulawayo for a postmortem, but he will be buried Wednesday at the Ncube homestead in Sengezi School.

According to sources Brian was killed Saturday by machete a wielding gang following a gold rush in the Senkwasi area, Zhombe.

The young Mackenzie, according to sources, was a well-known gold buyer in Zhombe and that made him a target.

"On Friday, there was a gold rush in Senkwasi near Mackenzie's homestead, and that night the now deceased decided to go to the site in the company of friends," a source said.

"An unidentified gang called the deceased near the gate saying that they wanted to confirm something from him."

However, after Brian took time without returning, his friends decided to look for him before they found his mutilated body in the early hours of Saturday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.