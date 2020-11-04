Zimbabwe: Ex-MDC MP Tongai Matutu to Attend Zanu-PF School of Ideology

FORMER MDC MP Tongai Matutu, who Monday defected from the opposition and joined Zanu PF, will undergo orientation at the ruling party's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Matutu, former MP for Masvingo Urban and also a former deputy youth minister during the now-defunct inclusive government, was welcomed into the ruling party by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at the State House.

However, in a press statement by the party's acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, said Matutu was a 'firebrand' politician but will have to follow all the party's procedures which include attending the school of ideology for him to understand and appreciate the party's ideology and value systems

"In line with the party procedure, Cde Matutu will undergo the requisite induction with the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology so that he appreciates national interest, party ideology and value systems," said Chinamasa.

"Mr. Matutu who is a top lawyer, founding member of the MDC and former Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs during the inclusive government is a firebrand politician in his own right," said Chinamasa in the statement.

Meanwhile, Chinamasa has appealed to other opposition members to dump the 'chaotic opposition jungle' and join Zanu PF.

"To those still stuck in the chaotic opposition jungles, it is never too late to join the revolutionary party, Zanu PF as it forges ahead with the creation of a new Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030."