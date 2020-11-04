Zimbabwe: Zimche Boss Faces Fraud, Forgery Charges

Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche) chief operations officer Florence Chimbumu, accused of producing fake academic and tertiary qualifications, has been charged for fraud and forgery.

Chimbumu (62), according to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), only passed one Ordinary Level subject, but she produced a forged certificate showing she had five passes.

The Higher Examinations Council (Hexco) dismissed as fraudulent her two diplomas in accounts and secretarial studies, as well as a higher national diploma in office management.

However, Hexco confirmed the certificates were genuine, but they could not be traced to any college in Zimbabwe and Ms Chimbumu's results could not be found on the mark sheets, award lists or master files at Hexco.

Zimsec and Hexco filed formal complaints against Chimbumu, resulting in her arrest and subsequent appearance in court.

Chimbumu was not asked to plead when she appeared in court and was remanded out of custody to Thursday next week.

According to the State, Chimbumu forged her O Level qualifications as far back as 1989 and she used them until last week.

Chimbumu allegedly later forged Hexco qualifications around 2000.

Zimche, being the quality regulator that supervises higher education, in January this year embarked on a human resource audit which covered appointment of members, recruitment, promotion and certificate verification.

As part of the exercise, the head of Zimche's internal audit department Mr Takwana Mangwende asked all staff to submit copies of their qualifications.

During the vetting process, the audit team discovered that Chimbumu's two O' Level certificates had the same centre number and candidate number, prompting them to send the document for verification with Zimsec.

Mr Mangwende wrote to Hexco which could not trace the colleges where Chimbumu was allegedly trained and there were no records showing she completed the three courses.

Chimbumu was promoted last year from administrator, in an elevation initiated under the new chief executive Professor Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo's restructuring exercise.

The recent restructuring saw the recruitment of 11 new managers, creating a management-rich organisation.