Zimbabwe: Last Man, Standing Tall, What a Great Feeling

Senior Sports Editor

WHAT a BLESSING!

This lanky fellow with a name to match, who had been missing from the Chevrons for two years, after calling a halt to his international career, at the young age of just 21.

By then, he had played 18 ODIs, six T20Is and one Test match for his country in a period, in the trenches of international cricket, which stretched for just eight months.

Lured by a career in English county cricket, he packed his bags, and left the scene to try something different.

"Blessing Muzarabani has put his international career with (Zimbabwe) on hold, opting to pursue his options in England," Zimbabwe Cricket announced in August 2018.

"The 21-year-old fast bowler played one Test, 18 ODIs and six T20 internationals for Zimbabwe.

"We wish him well in his latest endeavours."

By then, he had claimed 27 wickets in limited-overs cricket for Zimbabwe but, against the tough South Africans in his only Test match, didn't claim a scalp.

"I wish my former teammates and Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best for the future," he said. "I have been honoured to represent my country but feel this is an appropriate time for me to pursue other challenges both personally and professionally."

His destination was Northamptonshire, after taking the Kolpak route but, with pending changes to eligibility rules in County Cricket, he was released from his contract.

The shake-up is set to be influenced by changes which will be brought by Brexit.

"Blessing has been a victim of the rule changes on Kolpak players," David Ripley, Northamptonshire's head coach, said. "It didn't quite work out as we planned but he is young and will get other opportunities.

"I feel he will be a better cricketer for his two years with us."

Well, in his comeback series for his country, in the third ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi yesterday, there was no doubting that Blessing has become a better cricketer.

This was a defining performance, which not only earned his side a stunning victory, but showed his country he was, indeed, back to serve his nation again.

The 10 World Cup qualifying points, which the Chevrons earned yesterday after their dramatic Super Over win, are worth their weight in gold.

And, after Sean Williams, with a brilliant century, and the in-form Brendan Taylor had lifted their team from a poor position, with the top order failing once again, they needed someone to deliver with the ball.

It's an area that has concerned many fans of the Chevrons, with the injury to pace spearhead, Kyle Jarvis, not helping matters.

But, on a day of fluctuating fortunes, compelling drama and everything fans desire in a game, Blessing was the man walking with a spring in his step after his heroics, with the ball, powered his country to a priceless victory.

The temptation would be to say that he was the last man standing tall but, given his lengthy frame, it's almost given but this was as good, a performance, by a Zimbabwean paceman as we have seen in a long time.

His five wickets, especially the beauty that removed Pakistan centurion, Babar Hazam for 125, played a massive part in ensuring the hosts failed to overhaul Zimbabwe's target of 278/6 as the match finished in a tie.

A Super Over was needed, with so much at stake, and -- given the way Tendai Chisoro had seemingly gifted the hosts a way back into the game -- with a poor piece of fielding which saw the last ball fly to the boundary for a four, the momentum appeared to be with Pakistan.

They would bat first, in the Super Over, because they had been chasing, and they had a lot of destructive players to blow the game away from the Chevrons.

Enter Blessing and two wickets, two runs later, the Chevrons were back, to try and find the three runs they needed for a win from their six balls.

Three balls later, it was all over!

In more ways than one, Blessing's show yesterday, especially the key wickets he picked in the final overs, and in the Super Over, appeared to have a touch of Henry Olonga's heroics in that ICC World Cup match against India in Leicester, England, in 1999.

With India needing nine runs from 12 balls, with three wickets in hand, the ball was tossed to Olonga, who was making his debut at the World Cup.

And, five balls later, the game was over and Zimbabwe had won by three runs.

Olonga first removed Robin Singh, then castled Javagal Srinath before trapping Venkatesh Prasad lbw to end the contest.

The ICC have compiled that over in one of their 'Greatest World Cup Moments' series.

Others will probably question why should the heroics, at a World Cup, be compared to something which happened in a World Cup qualifier?

Fair question!

But, when you are part of the Chevrons, a team which loses more matches than they ever win, when you have suffered the heartbreak of seeing them lose to the UAE, at home, with a place at the World Cup at stake, you tend to enjoy the moment while it lasts.

After they lost their first two ODIs against Pakistan, somehow letting Taylor, whose hundred deserved far more than just getting a man-of-the-match award in a losing cause, in the first match, you can understand why the victory yesterday has a sweeter taste.

And, why Blessing is getting all the plaudits because, more often than not, and Chisora's misfield was a case in point, the Chevrons would have crumbled.

For some of them, losing in a heroic fashion, whatever that means, rather than winning to complete their heroism, would have been enough.

Well, a few of their men, led by Blessing, chose to pluck themselves from the quagmire of mediocrity, and transformed themselves into real winners.

It's all their fans ask from them!