Zimbabwe: PSL Clubs Receive Testing Kits

Senior Sports Reporter

THE resumption of domestic football edged a step closer after clubs started receiving their testing consignments from ZIFA and PSL Medical Committee this week.

Once distribution has been completed among all the 18 clubs, testing of the players and officials will begin, paving the way for training to start.

ZIFA are funding the tests, ahead of a mini-league tournament set for next month, but the association have also said they need a helping hand.

The two-week tournament is supposed to give experts an idea of how football can start, full throttle, early next year.

It is also meant to help Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who needs his home-based players to get into action ahead of the CHAN tournament in Cameroon in January.

A number of clubs based in Harare had, by yesterday,received their consignments for the initial testing of 50 people per club.

However, due to logistics involved, clubs in other towns such as Mutare, Gweru and Bulawayo were yet to receive their testing kits by yesterday.

ZIFA have financed the initial testing of all the Premiership clubs, but it is not clear, going forward, who will continue to fund the testing, or even the frequency of testing.

Yesterday, the medical committee head, Edward Chagonda, said they were still sending the testing kits and following other medical protocols.

"We have protocols we are following and, after that, we will allow for training to start," he said.

"We sent kits to the clubs and we will update the clubs when they can start training.

"We are still at the distribution stage, therefore, no-one should test the players as yet.

"But, once we are through with these logistics, we will have a demonstration and then clubs can conduct the tests through their club doctors.

"The process should be well co-ordinated with all the clubs testing at the same time, once we have instructed them to do so."

Premier Soccer League chief executive, Kenny Ndebele, said the medical committee will advise them on the next steps.

"Everything is being handled by the medical committee. It is a process. The medical committee will inform us once they are done," he said.

"I have to find out from Doctor Chagonda when clubs can start training."

Dynamos chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze said they have received the kits but they were waiting for further instructions from the PSL.

"I can confirm we took delivery of part of the consignment. The PSL will tell us of the next steps," he said.

Ngezi Platinum received their testing kits on Monday.

Highlanders chief executive, Nhlanhla Dube, said the club were yet to receive their consignment.